2024 September 5 13:44

Brunvoll form partnership with Torghatten Nord in the construction of a new hybrid ferry

Brunvoll announced its partnership with Torghatten Nord in the construction of a new hybrid ferry, set to operate between Svolvær and Skutvik in Lofoten, Norway. Scheduled for delivery in 2026, the ferry will improve both capacity and sustainability on this key route, according to the company's release.

“Our goal is to build a hybrid vessel that operates electrically over shorter distances and in hybrid mode over longer routes, contributing to lower emissions across our operations,” says Eirik Olsen, Operational Director at Torghatten Nord.

The 73.3-meter-longvessel, with a breadth of 14.3 meters, will accommodate 50 cars and 199passengers. Equipped with a 3600 kWh battery capacity, the ferry will operate on electric power between Svolvær and Skrova, and in hybrid mode during the summer to Skutvik, significantly reducing NOx and CO2 emissions.

Brunvoll will supply essential systems for the ferry, including two pulling azimuth thrusters, an Auto-Crossing system, a remote Condition Monitoring System, and a bridge-to-blade control system (BruCon PTC), ensuring efficient and reliable operation.



The ferry will be constructed by Western Baltija Shipbuilding, located in Lithuania, and is designed by The Norwegian Ship Design Company. The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2026.



