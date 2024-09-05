2024 September 5 12:11

Wartsila secures pivotal role in developing Singapore’s Next-Generation Vessel Traffic Management System

Technology group Wärtsilä has been awarded the prototyping tender for the revolutionary Next Generation Vessel Traffic Management System (NGVTMS) project by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). This initiative is set to transform maritime safety and efficiency at one of the world's busiest ports. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q3 2024, according to the company's release.

As Singapore continues to elevate its status as a global maritime hub, the increasing traffic volumes highlight the need for more sophisticated and proactive traffic management solutions. In response, MPA is leading the charge in pioneering AI-enabled solutions to enhance navigational safety and port efficiency. Following an extensive assessment and preparation phase, Wärtsilä, along with other global leaders, was selected in April 2024 to undertake this ambitious project.

Over the next 15 months, Wärtsilä will collaborate at the MPA's Maritime Innovation Lab 2.0. Wärtsilä’s focus will be on developing a system with an open architecture enhanced by advanced features, including data analytics to pinpoint traffic hotspots and machine learning algorithms capable of predicting potential collisions. This technology empowers vessel traffic officers to manage increased volumes and complex traffic scenarios safely.



Wärtsilä’s Vessel Traffic Management Systems are already implemented in over 55 countries with more than 300 installations worldwide.