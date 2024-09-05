2024 September 5 10:14

MAN PrimeServ's largest service centre adopts repair and conversion concept for future

MAN Energy Solutions’ largest service-centre has announced changes to its core concept to adapt to the changing times the maritime service industry is currently experiencing, according to the company's release. MAN PrimeServ, Hamburg has cited the emergence of alternative fuels, larger ships and shorter harbour-stays as general trends within the industry with the bulk of business shifting to the workshop and components, or with superintendents travelling to wherever ships are docked to work in situ.



Located in the heart of the port, and specialising in the repair and maintenance of both two- and four-stroke marine engines, as well as turbomachinery, MAN PrimeServ Hamburg has 300 employees and approximately 30,000 m2 of factory space.



A new field for Hamburg will be the conversion of diesel engines to dual-fuel technology by service engineers in Hamburg and with the help of MAN PrimeServ’s international network, should travel be called for. Such projects require complex planning, not only in terms of technicians and tools, but also the dispatching abroad of any components required by the host vessel.



