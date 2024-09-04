  • Home
  • Maritime industry news - PortNews
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 September 4 17:33

    Greek Union of Cruise Ship Owners proposes measures to tackle overtourism

    The Union of Cruise Ship Owners proposed measures that must be taken for the movement of millions of passengers – tourists in a way that avoids the problem of hypertourism.

    The number of ships approaching Greek ports for this year is estimated to reach 5,500 ships, with the number of passengers – tourists exceeding 6 million.

    More specifically, it proposed:
    -The creation of a national plan – strategy for the development of the cruise.
    -The faithful implementation of the cruise ship berth allocation control system with criteria to be defined by the competent local authorities.
    -The cooperation with the representatives of the management companies, for the development of additional points of interest in the important cruise destinations.
    -The increase in port fees should be done gradually, with a warning to users at least one year before the start of their application.
    -The improvement of infrastructure, where required, with a view to preserving the character and sustainable development of the destination.
    -Measures for the protection of the environment which are a top pursuit of the cruise industry.
    -The protection of passengers – tourists from the high temperatures created by the climate crisis, with the construction of lounges in the ports, suitably air-conditioned.

Другие новости по темам: cruises  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 September 4

18:00 MOL announces naming ceremony for LNG-powered ferry Sunflower Pirka
17:33 Greek Union of Cruise Ship Owners proposes measures to tackle overtourism
17:13 LR: Feedstock availability and aviation demand challenge biofuel adoption in shipping
16:03 Kongsberg Maritime designed Reach Remote 1 named ‘Ship of the Year 2024’ at SMM
15:24 Babcock supports Polish Miecznik frigate programme
14:51 thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and NVL agree on cooperation to build new frigates for the German Navy
14:09 North America’s LNG export capacity is on track to more than double by 2028
13:44 ClassNK has updated its report “ClassNK Alternative Fuels Insight”
13:12 Hoegh Autoliners selects Kongsberg Maritime for propulsion upgrades on ten PCTC vessels
12:41 Bureau Veritas streamlines vessel and fleet compliance and performance with the launch of its new smart hub, MOVE
12:21 Adani Ports' records 5% increase in cargo volumes in August 2024
11:52 SIPG reports 23.13% revenue growth in H1
11:27 Hanwha Ocean begins overhaul of U.S. Navy logistics vessel in S. Korea
10:41 Alfa Laval receives Approval in Principle for its Gas Combustion Unit for hydrogen
10:11 Three FPSO units on order from Q2 2024 - Energy Maritime Associates
09:47 BAL Container Line orders two container ships from Jiangnan Shipyard for US$290 million

2024 September 3

18:04 Iran, Russia discuss development of transport corridors
17:43 Damen signs contract with Gerdes Green for a second Combi Freighter 3850
17:20 Power outage in Rotterdam port resolved, refineries impacted
16:59 China State Shipbuilding Corporation and China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation set to merge, creating the world's largest shipbuilder
16:04 Alfa Laval enables a safe ammonia-fuelled future with its innovative solutions
15:55 KNUD E HANSEN presents new concept of wind turbine maintenance platform
15:19 AtoB@C Shipping christens Stellamar in Ystad
14:59 Noatum Logistics launches new rail logistics solution for the Middle East region
14:39 Color Line to upgrade Ro-Pax vessels with Wartsila hybrid scrubber
14:23 Sealution’s Gateway awarded prestigious Type Approval by Lloyd's Register
13:58 CIMAC and Maritime Battery Forum publish paper on batteries in deep-sea shipping
12:40 Christiania Shipping to acquire 100% of the shares in NAVQUIM Holding from Sogestran Shipping
12:21 Shell signs ten-year LNG supply agreement with Turkish energy company
11:39 RMK Marine completes Europe’s largest inland LNG bunkering barge
11:04 Hapag-Lloyd trials NexusWave service
10:45 Australia increases its trade relations with Valenciaport
10:09 Lloyd’s Register to acquire Ocean Technologies Group from Oakley Capital

2024 September 2

18:00 MOL PLUS to invest in Global Fund 2 managed by UntroD
17:21 Concept Design Study reaffirms compressed hydrogen is an energy- efficient supply chain for regional Europe
17:05 Container carrier profits rise to more than $10 bln in Q2 2024
16:53 COSCO signs agreement for 42 bulk carriers
16:24 Gasum to supply Hapag-Lloyd with waste-based bio-LNG in accordance with winning ZEMBA tender
15:44 ABS expands presence in Western Australia
15:14 KONGSBERG signs agreement to sell its steering gear and rudder business to Norvestor
14:43 Philippine Ports Authority ensures drug-free ports through strict security measures
14:22 Annual oil spill response exercise successfully completed in Klaipeda
13:57 MSC MARIE ship becomes the largest capacity Neopanamax to cross the Panama Canal
12:30 Harren Group and SAL Heavy Lift launch the first of five planned Orca class heavy lift vessels
11:59 Djibouti offers Ethiopia management of Tadjourah port to ease regional tensions
11:26 Mammoet launches world’s strongest land-based crane
10:48 Chinese ports container volume rises 8.3 % from January to July of 2024

2024 September 1

16:02 Port of Gothenburg: The largest port expansion in 40 years opens
15:42 Jan De Nul awarded contract for Palm Jebel Ali marine works in Dubai
15:06 Mammoet launches world’s strongest land-based crane
14:39 Romania bids to take over Moldova's only river port
14:21 Viking announces expansion of China offering with new voyages starting in 2025
13:17 SeaLead relaunches Far East India Express 2 service
11:44 DNV report: Technological developments key to reducing maritime sector emissions
09:43 Sri Lanka ports container volume hits 1.54 million TEU

2024 August 31

16:03 Salvage of stricken oil tanker in Red Sea expected soon – Reuters
15:41 MSC enhances Santana and Carioca services for improved connectivity
14:13 LR commences IECRE certification of Carnegie Energy's CETO Wave Energy Converter
12:28 MSC MARIE ship sets record for largest cargo capacity – ACP
10:57 ONE launches BT2 service for extended coverage in Eastern Black Sea market (BT2)

2024 August 30

18:08 Dutch shipping firm Amasus installs WAPS on general cargo vessel
17:36 Japan coast guard plans to build its largest patrol vessel
17:06 Hexagon Purus Maritime supplies Freire Shipyard with hydrogen fuel system for new Greenpeace vessel
16:39 APSEZ acquires 80% stake in global OSV operator Astro Offshore for USD 185 mln
16:23 TT calls for concerted effort to arrest ship fire proliferation
15:44 COSCO SHIPPING builds twelve 14,000 TEU dual-fuel methanol container vessels
15:13 MAERSK SHEKOU collides with the tall ship in Australia
14:45 Global schedule reliability drops by 2.1 percentage points in July
14:15 New generation Parramatta class ferry enters service in Sydney
13:44 ClassNK publishes estimated leak frequencies of ammonia fuel from onboard components for ammonia-fueled ships