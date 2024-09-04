  The version for the print
    Kongsberg Maritime designed Reach Remote 1 named ‘Ship of the Year 2024’ at SMM

    The project was carried out by KONGSBERG, REACH Subsea, Trosvik Maritime AS, Massterly, DNV, Kystdesign and the NMA

    Image credit: Kongsberg
    REACH REMOTE 1, a remote-controlled vessel designed and equipped by Kongsberg Maritime, requires no onboard crew, yielding advantages in Opex, safety, and emissions, Kongsberg said in its news release.

    REACH Subsea’s ground-breaking uncrewed surface vessel, REACH REMOTE 1, has today received the Skipsrevven Ship of the Year 2024 award at the SMM exhibition in Hamburg.

    The 24-metre REACH REMOTE 1 is the first of a pair of uncrewed offshore surface vessels designed and delivered by Kongsberg Maritime to Norwegian company REACH SUBSEA ASA.

    Crammed with state-of-the-art KONGSBERG technology, the vessels will initially carry out underwater survey duties off the coast of Haugesund in southern Norway, and with global interest in this disruptive approach to traditional duties, many more are set to follow.

    A key feature of the REACH REMOTE USV design is its ability to operate without a crew, controlled remotely. This approach offers significant advantages in terms of operating costs, safety, and emissions, when compared to carrying out the same duties with a much larger, crewed vessel.

    In a unique approach to delivery, Kongsberg Maritime has taken on the role of prime contractor, with the company also responsible for vessel design, REACH REMOTE is a true turnkey project.

    Packed with a range of technologies, this pioneering project has involved a range of companies including KONGSBERG, REACH Subsea, Trosvik Maritime AS, Massterly, DNV, Kystdesign and the Norwegian Maritime Authorities (NMA).

