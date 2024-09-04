2024 September 4 15:24

Babcock supports Polish Miecznik frigate programme

Babcock has signed a contract extension with PGZ SA, the Polish Armaments Groups, to continue its support to Poland’s Miecznik frigate programme through the project’s Programme Management Office (PMO), until the delivery of ship three in 2031, according to the company's release.

Babcock experts are sharing knowledge and experience, supporting our Polish partners with technical engineering skills and information exchange, providing opportunities to develop ways to accelerate elements of the Miecznik programme.

Following a Strategic Cooperation Agreement signed in 2022 between Babcock and the PGZ-Miecznik Consortium, Babcock secured a Class Design Contract, Project Management Office support contract and a Transfer of Knowledge & Technology (TOKAT) framework agreement – the latter providing broader support in the development of the programme and the enhancement of shipbuilding capability in Poland.

A design licence agreement with the PGZ- Miecznik consortium was finalised in 2023, allowing the build of three frigates for the Polish Navy.

The support Babcock provided to the PGZ-Miecznik consortium throughout this period will now continue for the remainder of the project, building on the close ties forged between Babcock and our Polish partners.

Both the UK and Polish Governments selected Babcock’s AH140 design for their next generation of naval capability. Alongside other international partners, this places Poland as a key part of the growing AH140 international family.

Babcock has a number of personnel in country supporting the programme which varies depending on the need of the programme schedule, with the company providing expert advice to Poland’s sovereign defence capability through its rich heritage of designing, developing, manufacturing, and integrating specialist systems, and delivering technical through-life support and best practice.



