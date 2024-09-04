  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 September 4 14:09

    North America’s LNG export capacity is on track to more than double by 2028

    North America’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity is on track to more than double between 2024 and 2028, from 11.4 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2023 to 24.4 Bcf/d in 2028, if projects currently under construction begin operations as planned, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

    During this time, the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects developers in Mexico and Canada to place their first LNG export terminals into service and in the United States to add to existing LNG capacity. By the end of 2028, the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates LNG export capacity will grow by 0.8 Bcf/d in Mexico, 2.5 Bcf/d in Canada, and 9.7 Bcf/d in the United States from a total of 10 new projects that are currently under construction in the three countries.

    Mexico. Developers are currently constructing two projects with a combined LNG export capacity of 0.6 Bcf/d—Fast LNG Altamira offshore on Mexico's east coast and Energía Costa Azul on Mexico's west coast.

    Fast LNG Altamira consists of two Floating LNG production units (FLNG), each with a capacity to liquefy up to 0.199 Bcf/d of natural gas, located off the coast of Altamira, in the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico. Natural gas from the United States delivered via the Sur de Texas-Tuxpan pipeline will supply these units. The first LNG cargo from this facility was shipped in August 2024.

    The Energía Costa Azul LNG export terminal (0.4 Bcf/d export capacity) is located at the site of the existing LNG regasification (import) terminal in Baja California in western Mexico. Developers proposed an expansion of this project in Phase 2 by 1.6 Bcf/d. This project will be supplied with natural gas from the Permian Basin in the United States.

    Developers have proposed other LNG export projects, all for Mexico’s west coast, including Saguaro Energia LNG (2.0 Bcf/d capacity), Amigo LNG (1.0 Bcf/d capacity), Gato Negro LNG (0.6 Bcf/d capacity), Salina Cruz LNG (0.4 Bcf/d capacity), and Vista Pacifico LNG (0.5 Bcf/d capacity), with a combined capacity of 4.5 Bcf/d; however, none of these projects have reached a final investment decision or started construction.

    Canada. Currently, three LNG export projects with a combined capacity of 2.5 Bcf/d are under construction in British Columbia on Canada’s west coast. Developers of LNG Canada (1.8 Bcf/d export capacity) plan to start LNG exports from Train 1 in the summer of 2025. Woodfibre LNG (export capacity 0.3 Bcf/d) targets the startup of LNG exports in 2027. Cedar LNG—an FLNG project with capacity to liquefy up to 0.4 Bcf/d—made a final investment decision in June 2024 and expects to start LNG exports in 2028. These projects will be supplied with natural gas from western Canada.

    In addition, the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has authorized four LNG export projects, including an expansion of LNG Canada, with a combined proposed LNG export capacity of 4.1 Bcf/d.

    United States. Five LNG export projects are currently under construction with a combined export capacity of 9.7 Bcf/d—Plaquemines (Phase I and Phase II), Corpus Christi Stage III, Golden Pass, Rio Grande (Phase I), and Port Arthur (Phase I). Developers expect to produce the first LNG from Plaquemines LNG and Corpus Christi LNG Stage III and ship first cargoes from these projects by the end of 2024.

Другие новости по темам: LNG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 September 4

18:00 MOL announces naming ceremony for LNG-powered ferry Sunflower Pirka
17:33 Greek Union of Cruise Ship Owners proposes measures to tackle overtourism
17:13 LR: Feedstock availability and aviation demand challenge biofuel adoption in shipping
16:03 Kongsberg Maritime designed Reach Remote 1 named ‘Ship of the Year 2024’ at SMM
15:24 Babcock supports Polish Miecznik frigate programme
14:51 thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and NVL agree on cooperation to build new frigates for the German Navy
14:09 North America’s LNG export capacity is on track to more than double by 2028
13:44 ClassNK has updated its report “ClassNK Alternative Fuels Insight”
13:12 Hoegh Autoliners selects Kongsberg Maritime for propulsion upgrades on ten PCTC vessels
12:41 Bureau Veritas streamlines vessel and fleet compliance and performance with the launch of its new smart hub, MOVE
12:21 Adani Ports' records 5% increase in cargo volumes in August 2024
11:52 SIPG reports 23.13% revenue growth in H1
11:27 Hanwha Ocean begins overhaul of U.S. Navy logistics vessel in S. Korea
10:41 Alfa Laval receives Approval in Principle for its Gas Combustion Unit for hydrogen
10:11 Three FPSO units on order from Q2 2024 - Energy Maritime Associates
09:47 BAL Container Line orders two container ships from Jiangnan Shipyard for US$290 million

2024 September 3

18:04 Iran, Russia discuss development of transport corridors
17:43 Damen signs contract with Gerdes Green for a second Combi Freighter 3850
17:20 Power outage in Rotterdam port resolved, refineries impacted
16:59 China State Shipbuilding Corporation and China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation set to merge, creating the world's largest shipbuilder
16:04 Alfa Laval enables a safe ammonia-fuelled future with its innovative solutions
15:55 KNUD E HANSEN presents new concept of wind turbine maintenance platform
15:19 AtoB@C Shipping christens Stellamar in Ystad
14:59 Noatum Logistics launches new rail logistics solution for the Middle East region
14:39 Color Line to upgrade Ro-Pax vessels with Wartsila hybrid scrubber
14:23 Sealution’s Gateway awarded prestigious Type Approval by Lloyd's Register
13:58 CIMAC and Maritime Battery Forum publish paper on batteries in deep-sea shipping
12:40 Christiania Shipping to acquire 100% of the shares in NAVQUIM Holding from Sogestran Shipping
12:21 Shell signs ten-year LNG supply agreement with Turkish energy company
11:39 RMK Marine completes Europe’s largest inland LNG bunkering barge
11:04 Hapag-Lloyd trials NexusWave service
10:45 Australia increases its trade relations with Valenciaport
10:09 Lloyd’s Register to acquire Ocean Technologies Group from Oakley Capital

2024 September 2

18:00 MOL PLUS to invest in Global Fund 2 managed by UntroD
17:21 Concept Design Study reaffirms compressed hydrogen is an energy- efficient supply chain for regional Europe
17:05 Container carrier profits rise to more than $10 bln in Q2 2024
16:53 COSCO signs agreement for 42 bulk carriers
16:24 Gasum to supply Hapag-Lloyd with waste-based bio-LNG in accordance with winning ZEMBA tender
15:44 ABS expands presence in Western Australia
15:14 KONGSBERG signs agreement to sell its steering gear and rudder business to Norvestor
14:43 Philippine Ports Authority ensures drug-free ports through strict security measures
14:22 Annual oil spill response exercise successfully completed in Klaipeda
13:57 MSC MARIE ship becomes the largest capacity Neopanamax to cross the Panama Canal
12:30 Harren Group and SAL Heavy Lift launch the first of five planned Orca class heavy lift vessels
11:59 Djibouti offers Ethiopia management of Tadjourah port to ease regional tensions
11:26 Mammoet launches world’s strongest land-based crane
10:48 Chinese ports container volume rises 8.3 % from January to July of 2024

2024 September 1

16:02 Port of Gothenburg: The largest port expansion in 40 years opens
15:42 Jan De Nul awarded contract for Palm Jebel Ali marine works in Dubai
15:06 Mammoet launches world’s strongest land-based crane
14:39 Romania bids to take over Moldova's only river port
14:21 Viking announces expansion of China offering with new voyages starting in 2025
13:17 SeaLead relaunches Far East India Express 2 service
11:44 DNV report: Technological developments key to reducing maritime sector emissions
09:43 Sri Lanka ports container volume hits 1.54 million TEU

2024 August 31

16:03 Salvage of stricken oil tanker in Red Sea expected soon – Reuters
15:41 MSC enhances Santana and Carioca services for improved connectivity
14:13 LR commences IECRE certification of Carnegie Energy's CETO Wave Energy Converter
12:28 MSC MARIE ship sets record for largest cargo capacity – ACP
10:57 ONE launches BT2 service for extended coverage in Eastern Black Sea market (BT2)

2024 August 30

18:08 Dutch shipping firm Amasus installs WAPS on general cargo vessel
17:36 Japan coast guard plans to build its largest patrol vessel
17:06 Hexagon Purus Maritime supplies Freire Shipyard with hydrogen fuel system for new Greenpeace vessel
16:39 APSEZ acquires 80% stake in global OSV operator Astro Offshore for USD 185 mln
16:23 TT calls for concerted effort to arrest ship fire proliferation
15:44 COSCO SHIPPING builds twelve 14,000 TEU dual-fuel methanol container vessels
15:13 MAERSK SHEKOU collides with the tall ship in Australia
14:45 Global schedule reliability drops by 2.1 percentage points in July
14:15 New generation Parramatta class ferry enters service in Sydney
13:44 ClassNK publishes estimated leak frequencies of ammonia fuel from onboard components for ammonia-fueled ships