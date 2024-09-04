2024 September 4 13:12

Hoegh Autoliners selects Kongsberg Maritime for propulsion upgrades on ten PCTC vessels

Kongsberg Maritime has won a contract to upgrade the propulsion systems on ten PCTC (Pure Car & Truck Carrier) vessels for Höegh Autoliners, one of the world’s leading providers of ocean transportation services within its segment. Each of the ten PCTC vessels will be fitted with Kongsberg Maritime’s Promas Lite propulsion system, which has been developed specifically for retrofitting and improving propulsion systems on existing vessels. Promas Lite integrates the fixed pitch propeller, hub cap, bulb, and rudder into one propulsive unit, increasing efficiency and offering significant fuel savings, according to the company's release.



The vessel upgrades for Höegh Autoliners’ DSME Class PCTCs are projected to achieve fuel savings of at least 6.5%, according to detailed hydrodynamic studies conducted at Kongsberg Maritime’s Hydrodynamic Research Centre. This prediction has been validated by full-scale measurements taken from two vessels already refitted with the Promas Lite system, confirming the anticipated efficiency gains.



Kongsberg Maritime is a key supplier to Höegh Autoliners, having secured an additional contract to deliver critical components for the new Aurora Class vessels. These components include the K-Bridge navigation system, K-IMS system for emission monitoring and reporting, K-chief engine control system, and the PROMAS propulsion system.



Höegh Autoliners operates 11 trade routes with about 3000 port calls annually. The company is leading the way in sustainability actively working to decarbonise its entire fleet. The development of the Aurora Class vessels is a key part of this initiative. The Auroras are currently the largest and most environmentally friendly PCTC vessels ever built, they will be the first zero carbon vessels in the industry able to run on ammonia by 2027. These vessels will set a new standard for more sustainable deep-sea transportation within the PCTC segment.