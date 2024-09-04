  The version for the print
    SIPG reports 23.13% revenue growth in H1

    Shanghai Port International Group (SIPG) generated RMB19.84bn ($2.79bn) revenue in the first half of this year, an increase of 23.13% year-on-year, according to Seatrade Maritime.

    Net profit of SIPG was RMB8.4bn, a growth of 14.85%.

    In the first half, the port posted a cargo throughput of 293m tonnes, up 6.2% year-on-year, among which bulk cargo throughput was 44.12m, growing by 2.5%. Container volume at Shanghai port was 25.51m teu, an increase of 7.5% year-on-year. The container throughput of Yangshan was 13.08m teu, accounting for 51.3% of the total volume of Shanghai port.

    Attributed to business expansion in the Yangtze river market, Shanghai port's sea-rail combined cargo volume also surged 49.5% in the first half.

