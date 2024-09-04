2024 September 4 11:27

Hanwha Ocean begins overhaul of U.S. Navy logistics vessel in S. Korea

Hanwha Ocean Co., a major South Korean defense and shipbuilding company, said Tuesday it has begun maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for a 40,000-ton logistics support vessel of the U.S. Navy, according to Yonhap.

The Wally Schirra arrived at Hanwha Ocean's shipyard in Geoje on the southern coast of South Korea on Monday for regular maintenance, according to the Korean shipbuilder.

The U.S. Navy ship is a replenishment vessel, 210 meters long and 32.2 meters wide, tasked with delivering supplies to ships at sea, including ammunition, food, repair parts and fuel.

Hanwha Ocean plans to complete the necessary repairs over the next three months before delivering the vessel back to the U.S. Navy.

This project follows Hanwha Ocean's recent contract with the U.S. Navy, secured last month. It was the first time a South Korean shipyard has won a regular overhaul contract for a U.S. Navy vessel.