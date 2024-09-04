2024 September 4 10:41

Alfa Laval receives Approval in Principle for its Gas Combustion Unit for hydrogen

Alfa Laval has been granted Approval in Principle from DNV for its Gas Combustion Unit (GCU) to be used on liquid hydrogen carriers. The AiP affirms the technical feasibility and safety mechanism of the GCU design and concept, according to the company's release.

The boil-off gas technology is essential for liquid hydrogen carriers, as venting cargo is restricted and a GCU is needed to control tank pressure and temperature to safely combust hydrogen boil-off gas (BOG) from a vessel's storage tank.

DNV’s AiP signifies a major accomplishment for Alfa Laval's hydrogen GCU design. It paves the way for the development of a GCU prototype that will undergo further testing and type approval to create a safe and efficient system for managing BOG on liquid hydrogen carriers.

Unlike Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen presents unique challenges for safe and efficient transportation at sea. It’s incredibly low boiling point of -253°C leads to a higher boil-off rate during transport compared to LNG. Additionally, hydrogen's inherent properties – being light, highly flammable, and easily ignitable – necessitate prioritizing safety in the design of a GCU for hydrogen carriers.

The basis of the AiP is related to Alfa Laval’s existing LNG GCU technology. The company’s expertise with the LNG carrier GCU gives an advantage in the development of a GCU for hydrogen. With over 200 successful installations, and an additional 100 units having been ordered, Alfa Laval GCU for LNG provides a strong foundation for the hydrogen application. However, the unique properties of hydrogen demand adjustments to ensure safe and efficient operation.

