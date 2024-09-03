2024 September 3 18:04

Iran, Russia discuss development of transport corridors

Kazem Jalali, Iranian envoy to Russia, held a meeting with Adviser to the Russian President Igor Levitin and Chairman of the Russian-Iranian Business Council at the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Leonid Lozhechko, according to Mehr News Agency.

This was reported by the Russian-Iranian Business Cooperation Council at the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting focused on economic cooperation between the two countries, the development of transport corridors, and Iran's participation in the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan.

Igor Levitin expressed readiness to visit Tehran and hold talks with the new Iranian government ministers to discuss the implementation of joint economic projects.

Kazem Jalali noted that with the formation of a new government cabinet in Iran, the process of implementation of suspended transport projects will be accelerated.

The Russian-Iranian Business Council aims to promote the expansion of business contacts and mutually beneficial cooperation between Russian and Iranian entrepreneurs.