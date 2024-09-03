2024 September 3 17:43

Damen signs contract with Gerdes Green for a second Combi Freighter 3850

Damen recently signed a contract with Gerdes Green for a second Combi Freighter (CF) 3850, according to the company's release.



The Gerdes Green vessels have received a subsidy for green innovation from the German Government. They will feature a shore power connection, the ability to sail on B100 bio-diesel and wind assisted propulsion.

At SMM, Damen Commercial Director Remko Bouma and Sales Manager Rutger van Dam, together with Gerdes Green Managing Partner Nicole Gerdes, will deliver a presentation on sustainability in short sea shipping in Europe from the perspectives of both shipbuilder and vessel operator.