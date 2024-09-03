2024 September 3 16:04

Alfa Laval enables a safe ammonia-fuelled future with its innovative solutions

The Alfa Laval Aalborg ammonia dual-fuel boiler system can be a cost-effective, multi-purpose system for ammonia-capable ships. Together with meeting the ship's heat demand through steam generation, it can help to safely handle boil-off ammonia evaporation, and effectively remove ammonia vapor in the purge/vent stream, without adding bulky equipment. At present, the ammonia dual-fuel boiler design concept is under development, in collaboration with its partners.



The new Alfa Laval FCM Ammonia, designed for secure use of ammonia includes a fuel supply system (FSS) as the primary solution for feeding the fuel to the engine. This base system is integrated with fuel valve train (FVT) for isolating the engine from upstream systems and vent treatment system (VTS) for ensuring a controlled vent release into the atmosphere. The dedicated automation system of FCM Ammonia regulates all critical functions of FSS, FVT and VTS.

FCM Ammonia is available for purchase, with a tested and capable supply chain. The marine design will be consolidated by the end of 2024 with the first marine delivery expected by end of 2025, in line with the timeline for the first dual-fuel ammonia marine engines.



Alfa Laval offers the widest and most comprehensive heat transfer portfolio in the market. Alfa Laval Semi-welded Plate Heat Exchanger (SWPHE) portfolio has been used for ammonia heating and cooling in refrigeration systems for many years. The SWPHE are likewise suitable and used for ammonia fuel gas supply system (FGSS), where the ammonia flows through welded channels. With a maximum design pressure of up to 65 bar, SWPHEs provides optimized operations while minimizing ammonia hold-up volume. Apart from SWPHE, Alfa Laval also offers printed circuit heat exchangers (PCHE) for ammonia FGSS applications that requires higher design pressures.



Alfa Laval’s brand, Scanjet offers the SURVEYOR system as a tank management solution for ammonia carriers. This versatile solution provides accurate cargo monitoring and overfill prevention. With features like full volume calculations and pump/valve control integration, SURVEYOR optimizes cargo and bunker operations while meeting stringent safety standards.

To support its customers with the fuel portfolio, Alfa Laval has a strong service network with fuel experts around the globe. Alfa Laval Marine Service offers worldwide and 24/7 support throughout the lifecycle of the equipment, ensuring greater uptime and optimized performance.



In 2022, Alfa Laval got approval for testing ammonia at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre in Aalborg. As with other alternative fuels, the centre has deepened its knowledge of ammonia combustion, a crucial aspect of safe fuel handling.

Alfa Laval has recently signed a MOU with WinGD, ABS and K Shipbuilding to jointly develop an ammonia-fuelled MR tanker design. The initial project scope included designing the new Alfa Laval FCM Ammonia system for these vessels. Recently, the scope has been expanded to incorporate the design of ammonia dual-fuel boiler system. The boiler system will help to efficiently handle purge/boil-off gas, meet the vessel's heat demands, thereby minimizing vessel’s energy consumption.

Furthermore, following the Joint Development Agreement with WinGD in 2022, Alfa Laval will deliver two fuel supply systems (FSS) for testing WinGD’s ammonia-fuelled engine from Q4 2024.

Alfa Laval is also an active partner of Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping. Through collaborative research and innovation activities, it works to accelerate the development of solutions and drive transformation towards zero-carbon shipping.



Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in some 100 countries, employs more than 21,300 people, and annual sales in 2023 were SEK 63.6 billion (5.5 BEUR). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.