2024 September 3 14:39

Color Line to upgrade Ro-Pax vessels with Wartsila hybrid scrubber

Technology group Wartsila will upgrade the exhaust treatment system onboard four vessels in Norwegian operator Color Line’s fleet, according to the company's release. Wartsila will add close-looped functionality to the ships’ current open-loop scrubbers, enabling the ships to operate at maximum efficiency, safely and in the most environmentally sustainable way possible. The order was booked by Wartsila in Q3 2024.

The upgrade to a hybrid scrubber system onboard these ships will give Color Line control over any abatement from the scrubber wash water, ensuring its vessels remain compliant with tightening regulations.

Wartsila’s hybrid scrubber systems feature the latest in exhaust cleaning technology, thus minimising sulphur oxide (SOx) emissions and allowing the vessel to comply with emission control regulations around the world. The solution, which has the flexibility to operate in both open and closed loop using seawater to remove SOx from the exhaust, removes 98 percent of SOx emissions. This also notably reduces nitrogen oxide (NOx) and particulate matter emissions.

The upgrade will be carried out on two large Ro-Pax and two high-speed Ro-Pax vessels, which sail between Norway and Denmark, and Norway and Germany, and will commence at the latter end of 2024.