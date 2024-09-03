2024 September 3 14:23

Sealution’s Gateway awarded prestigious Type Approval by Lloyd's Register

Sealution announced that its plug & play Gateway has been awarded Type Approval by Lloyd's Register, a global provider of maritime professional services. This approval underscores Sealution's commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, compliant, and future-proof solutions for the global maritime sector.

Revolutionising reliable ship connectivity below deck Sealution’s Gateway is designed to unlock and transport critical data below deck on board merchant vessels. This hybrid solution combines the reliability of a cabled connection with the flexibility of wireless technology. With Type Approval from Lloyd's Register, the Gateway now officially meets the highest standards for safety, performance, and regulatory compliance.

One of the key features of Sealution’s Gateway is its plug-and-play capability, allowing for quick installation during a port call without the need for vessel modifications or dry docking. It is designed to seamlessly integrate with a standard smoke detector on merchant vessels. The Gateway’s non-invasive design ensures that ship infrastructure remains intact, while providing an uninterrupted, steady and reliable data flow.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a global professional services group specialising in marine engineering and technology. Created more than 260 years ago as the world’s first marine classification society, to improve and set standards for the safety of ships.