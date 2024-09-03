2024 September 3 13:58

CIMAC and Maritime Battery Forum publish paper on batteries in deep-sea shipping

CIMAC and the Maritime Battery Forum now published the first of three white papers on the environ- mental impact of batteries in deep-sea shipping, according to the company's release.

The paper offers a comprehensive examination of use cases and application areas within this field. The experts from CIMAC's Greenhouse Gas Strategy Group, Working Group 20 System Integration, Working Group 21 Propulsion, and the Maritime Battery Forum have consolidated their knowledge and existing literature with empirical data in a comprehensive paper exploring the existing use cases and potential applications of batteries on today's deep-sea vessels.

The paper on use cases and application areas demonstrates that there is still potential for battery usage within the industry to support decarbonization. While it is evident that a fully battery-powered, zero- emission application is not available, battery usage may also be enhanced by the rise of alternative fuels, depending on needs based on changing design and sizing choices.

The upcoming paper on regulation, safety, and impact on staff is expected to be published by the end of 2025. This will be followed by the third paper, which will address the main topics of energy storage and integration, including life-cycle assessment, operation range and limits.

CIMAC is the leading global non-profit association promoting the development of ship propulsion, train drive and power generation. The association consists of National Member Associations and Corporate Members in America, Asia and Europe. CIMAC provides a forum for technical interchange with all parties interested in piston engines, gas turbine systems, non-shaftline propulsion systems, automation and controls, system integration and digitalization solutions. CIMAC acts as a global platform for discussion through a range of events, namely the CIMAC Congress (once every three years), CIMAC Circles, CASCADES and web seminars.

The Maritime Battery Forum is a global non-profit association connecting the battery industry with the maritime industry. The vision of the MBF is to be the leading, neutral advocate for maritime battery technology globally. The MBF is on a mission to accelerate the adoption of safe maritime battery solutions to enable emission reductions. MBF members are battery makers, users, and experts from Europe, Asia, and North America, who share knowledge, lessons learned, and insights on topics such as battery safety, technology, applications, standardisation, and sustainability. The MBF provides a platform for collaboration and building a global network of maritime battery enablers.