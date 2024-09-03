2024 September 3 12:40

Christiania Shipping to acquire 100% of the shares in NAVQUIM Holding from Sogestran Shipping

Christiania Shipping will acquire 100% of the shares in NAVQUIM Holding B.V. (NAVQUIM) from Sogestran Shipping. A share purchase agreement has been signed between the parties with an anticipated closing of the transaction within October 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, according to the company's release.

NAVQUIM owns and operates 13 stainless steel chemical carriers with offices in Rotterdam (Netherlands) and Marbella (Spain). NAVQUIM has long standing relations with top tier charterers and customers, operating in Europe and down to West Africa.

Christiania Shipping has a chemical and gas fleet on-water composed of 16 chemical carriers and 13 LPG-carriers. The main operational areas are in North-Europe, Mediterranean and West Africa out of offices in Oslo (Norway), Copenhagen (Denmark) and Gulf Juan (France).



Sogestran is advised by BNP Paribas and Loyens & Loeff, while the Norwegian law firm SANDS is providing legal advice to Christiania Shipping.