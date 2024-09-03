2024 September 3 11:39

RMK Marine completes Europe’s largest inland LNG bunkering barge

Türkiye’s RMK Marine has completed what it says is Europe’s largest inland waterway LNG bunkering barge, according to the company's social media post.

The vessel is owned and operated by LNG Shipping for bunkering operations in the Antwerp-Rotterdam-Amsterdam (ARA) region.

The Energy Stockholm,with a capacity of 8,000m3, is Europe’s largest inland waterway LNG bunker barge built to date, incorporating state of the art technology that improves fuel efficiency compared to existing assets in operation.

The vessel has a dual-fuel propulsion, able to use cargo boil off gas. She will be the first LNG bunker barge to use battery technology and shore power, which will help reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.