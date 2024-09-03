2024 September 3 11:04

Hapag-Lloyd trials NexusWave service

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has announced that global container liner shipping group Hapag-Lloyd is among the first to trial NexusWave, the fully managed service which delivers an unparalleled global service orchestrated by bringing together a multi-orbit, multi-band set of connectivity networks as a single network solution, according to Viasat.



The trials align with the Hamburg-headquartered shipping group's requirement for a robust connectivity solution that is capable of meeting increasing communications and security demands, and rising expectations for business and crew communications.

Unique among maritime communications options, the NexusWave solution delivers an "office like" and "home like" experience that's always connected, without having to worry about usage, quota or speeds by curating various services onboard the vessel to the needs of the owner-operator while providing full transparency on total cost of ownership — an all-in-one, frictionless solution. NexusWave also offers an upgrade path to the ViaSat-3 network.

A series of owner-operator trials aim to verify the way reliable high-speed Internet connections allow critical enterprise/IT functions to move to the cloud instead of maintaining them on vessels, so that shipboard personnel can align with office-based colleagues. Crew will be able to access IT services previously only available onshore.



Specifically designed to meet customer objectives, the NexusWave service leverages SD-WAN technology to provide intelligent traffic bonding and prioritization to ensure that mission-critical operations are continuously connected, while also supporting services based on video streaming such as remote inspections. With business and crew welfare channels maintained separately, the service also enhances crew connectivity.

NexusWave is designed with security at its core, encrypting traffic at the vessel level and protecting it with advanced enterprise-grade infrastructure, trusted by leading enterprises and governments worldwide.

Inmarsat Maritime is a Viasat company and continues to power the digitalisation of the maritime industry. With over 40 years of experience, Inmarsat Maritime offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable ship owners and operators to stay connected, navigate safely, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure crew welfare.

Viasat is a global communications company. Inmarsat Maritime is based in Viasat's global international business headquarters in London, United Kingdom.

With a fleet of 280 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.1 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the company has around 13,700 employees and 400 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.1 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 114 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 20 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. Around 2,900 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.