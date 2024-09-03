2024 September 3 10:45

Australia increases its trade relations with Valenciaport

The Port Authority of Valencia’s Statistical Bulletin for the month of June points out three areas of growth in the last six months: the Red Sea, the Baltic States and Australia, according to the company's release. Australia, however, escapes this singularity of the market and its growth is based on the improvement of trade relations between Valenciaport and the southern country.

Specifically, growth has been detected in the last three months and, for example, during the month of June of the current financial year, exports increased by 13.75% compared to the same period in 2023, 2.8% in May and 4.2% in April.

The 11 Australian ports with which trade relations are currently maintained are: Adelaide, Brisbane, Burnie, Dampier, Darwin, Devonport, Esperance, Fremantle, Gladstone, Melbourne and Sydney.

In this sense, the most exported goods to these 11 Australian enclaves are construction materials and tools, together with foodstuffs and wines/drinks. So far this year, Australia has received 33,888 tonnes of construction materials, 6,860 tonnes of machinery, tools and spare parts, 6,984 tonnes of foodstuffs and 5,295 tonnes of wines and beverages through the Valencian docks.

The goods entering the Valencian docks from Australia are fruit, vegetables and pulses: a total of 4,793 tonnes entered Valenciaport in the first six months of 2024. Next in the ranking are minerals with 1,557 tonnes and in third place are cereals and flours with 1,100 tonnes imported.

These figures place the southern country as a dynamic growth area, even though natural gas imports from this area have ceased. In 2023 the arrival of this fuel at the Valencian docks was 4,643 tonnes and in 2024 practically nothing has arrived.