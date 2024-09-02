2024 September 2 18:00

MOL PLUS to invest in Global Fund 2 managed by UntroD

MOL PLUS Co., Ltd. announced its intent to invest in the “Global Fund 2” managed by UntroD Capital Asia Pte. Ltd. (UntroD).



Global Fund 2 aims to solve social issues by investing in deep tech startups, mainly in the seed stage through Series B. The investment area will focus on startups based in Southeast Asia, but will also cover startups outside the region with high growth potential in Southeast Asia.



Following UntroD’s global Fund 1, MOL PLUS will invest in Fund 2 to strengthen its investment and collaboration with startups in the following fields:

Deep Tech x Shipping, Logistics, Blue Economy, Environmental Sector. Given that MOL PLUS' investment domains have a high affinity with Deep Tech, MOL PLUS has established a system of collaboration on a medium- to long-term time horizon to provide business support for the practical application of the unique technologies of deep tech startups.

Deep Tech x Southeast Asia. Southeast Asia is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and many deep-tech startups have emerged in recent years. Therefore, MOL PLUS has chosen Southeast Asia as one of the regions in which to invest and has also established a desk in Singapore. The MOL Group also has a worldwide network of offices, and MOL PLUS will attempt to further expand opportunities for collaboration within the group through the fund.



UntroD was established in 2015 to socially implement deep tech startups with innovative technologies that address global and human challenges.