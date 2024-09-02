2024 September 2 15:44

ABS expands presence in Western Australia

ABS is expanding its footprint in Western Australia, establishing a physical presence in Port Hedland, a key trading zone for dry bulk minerals in the Eastern Hemisphere. The new site joins other ABS locations in Perth, Cairns, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, according to ABS's release.

Port Hedland, the world’s largest iron ore export port, is located within the Pilbara region in northwest Australia. The area is making substantial investments to support the energy transition to meet net-zero emissions goals. Projects include a multi-million-dollar hydrogen hub, port infrastructure expansion and improvement along with clean energy job training programs.

“The Pilbara region has been a long-standing, key international trading zone, and to date, we have serviced our clients’ vessels by travelling from other offices to Port Hedland. Activity at the port is booming and the government is investing in supporting growth not only in iron ore exports but also clean energy facilities and renewable energy supply chains to support alternative fuels, offshore wind and battery manufacturing. So, we are investing as well and making our presence permanent,” said John McDonald, ABS President and COO.