2024 September 2 14:43

Philippine Ports Authority ensures drug-free ports through strict security measures

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is committed to maintaining drug-free operations at its ports through stringent enforcement of security protocols. PPA General Manager Jay Santiago reaffirmed the agency's commitment with the government's strategy against illegal drugs, according to PPA's release.

Since January 2024, the PPA Port Police have seized drug paraphernalia, suspected methamphetamine, and marijuana at the Ports of Lucena, Masbate, Ozamiz, Jordan, and Zamboanga. These illegal drug substances passed through the baggage x-ray machines and physical inspections at the ports. Additionally, K-9 units patrol inside and outside the ports as an added security measure.

The Port Police have turned over the confiscated illegal drugs and paraphernalia, as well as the apprehended suspects, to the PDEA and PNP Maritime for investigation and appropriate legal action.



Meanwhile, the PPA continues to conduct surprise drug tests on its personnel in compliance with the existing PPA Memorandum Order 04-2016, or the ‘Drug-Free Workplace Policy,’ in collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and in accordance with Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation No. 13 Series of 2018.



As part of its heightened security measures at the ports, the PPA has increased the number of port police officers. Recently, 31 new port police officers completed their training and have been assigned to various port management offices (PMOs) of the PPA.



