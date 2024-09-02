2024 September 2 14:22

Annual oil spill response exercise successfully completed in Klaipeda

The annual oil spill response exercise, BALEX DELTA 2024, reached its final day in Klaipeda, Lithuania, the country which also holds the current Chairmanship of HELCOM from 1 July 2024 until June 2026. Three successful days of various rehearsals at sea, on the shore and at port have been completed in fine weather. Specially equipped ships and crews from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Poland and Sweden took part in the drill at sea.

The main organizers of BALEX DELTA 2024 were the Lithuanian Navy, Klaipeda Fire Rescue Department of the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Lithuania, Klaipeda State Seaport Authority, and the Baltic Sea Rehabilitation Center of the Lithuanian Maritime Museum. Observers representing various organizations such as WWF and HELCOM participated in the exercise.

During the BALEX 2024 exercise, various tasks were carried out such as a BALEX ALPHA table-top exercise on response to incidents with Hazardous and Noxious Substances (HNS) cargo, pollution detection with EMSA CleanSeaNet service support, pollution monitoring from the air, pollution dispersion modeling (SeaTrackWeb), response of pollution (simulated by 20m3 of popcorn) at sea, in the port and on shore, ships to ships transfer of oil (STS) as well as providing help for wildlife affected by oil.

Firefighting teams from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia carried out an on shore response operation in the Curonian Lagoon. Rendering assistance to birds affected by oil was practiced by the Baltic Sea Rehabilitation Center of the Lithuanian Maritime Museum.



The annual international marine pollution response exercise in the Baltic Sea, BALEX, is held in accordance with the 1992 Convention on the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Baltic Sea Area (the Helsinki Convention). The Convention mandates cooperative responses and preparedness among the Baltic Sea States for large-scale accidents. The general objective of the BALEX exercises is to ensure that every Contracting Party is able to lead a major response operation.

BALEX exercises are hosted by the Contracting Parties according to a schedule agreed on by the HELCOM Response Working Group. BALEX has been held every year since 1989.