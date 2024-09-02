2024 September 2 13:57

MSC MARIE ship becomes the largest capacity Neopanamax to cross the Panama Canal

The container ship MSC MARIE transited through the Panama Canal, marking a milestone by becoming the largest capacity Neopanamax to cross the interoceanic route, according to Panama Canal Authority's release.

With a length of 366 meters (1,200 feet) and a width of 51 meters (167.4 feet), the MSC MARIE boasts a maximum capacity of 17,640 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), setting a new record.

This achievement surpasses the previous record held by the EVER MAX vessel, which made the transit at a capacity of 17,312 TEUs during inaugural passage in August 2023.

The arrival of the MSC MARIE in Panama, coming from the port of Manzanillo in Mexico, not only highlights the canal’s ability to handle the largest and most modern ships, but also its importance as a key hub in global trade.