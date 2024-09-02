2024 September 2 12:30

Harren Group and SAL Heavy Lift launch the first of five planned Orca class heavy lift vessels

Harren Group and SAL Heavy Lift celebrated the launch of MV Elise, the first of five planned Orca class heavy lift vessels, at the Wuhu Shipyard in China at the end of July. This vessel is the pinnacle of heavy lift ship innovation, equipped with state-of-the-art hybrid propulsion systems and fully electric cranes, underscoring a move towards completely climate-neutral maritime operations, according to SAL's release.



The launch event marks a highlight of years of dedicated research and collaboration among industry leaders, including Wuhu Shipyard and DNV class. These partnerships have been instrumental in realizing a vessel that not only leads in capacity and efficiency but also in environmental responsibility. The Orca class vessels are specifically designed to meet the stringent demands of heavy lift shipping while minimizing carbon emissions.

As the MV Elise completes construction and gets her two massive 800 t cranes installed, SAL Heavy Lift anticipates the rollout of her sister ships, each contributing to a greener future.