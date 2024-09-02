2024 September 2 11:59

Djibouti offers Ethiopia management of Tadjourah port to ease regional tensions

Djibouti has proposed that Ethiopia directly manage the Port of Tadjourah, located in the northern part of the country, according to Djibouti’s Foreign Minister, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

In an interview with BBC Focus on Africa, Youssouf stated that this offer is part of efforts to ease tensions in the Horn of Africa and ensure Ethiopia’s access to the sea.

Youssouf explained that Djibouti is considering granting Ethiopia control over the Tadjourah Port, located approximately 100 kilometres from the Ethiopian border. He indicated that this proposal aims to address Ethiopia’s challenges regarding sea access and to resolve tensions stemming from the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Ethiopia signed with Somaliland, which Somalia opposes.

The proposal, according to Youssouf, involves Ethiopia managing a port in Djibouti’s northern region and potentially using a newly constructed corridor. He noted that Djibouti’s President, Ismail Omar Guelleh, extended this offer, although specific details about the terms were not provided. Ethiopia has not commented on the proposal. However, Youssouf suggested that the matter could be discussed further at the upcoming China-Africa leaders’ summit, where there may be an opportunity for the leaders of both nations to engage in dialogue.

Ethiopia began utilising the Tadjourah Port about four years ago, according to Djibouti’s Maritime Transport and Logistics Service. The port, built at a cost of $90 million, is seen as strategic for Ethiopia’s plans to export potash, limestone, and iron ore.

Tensions in the Horn of Africa have increased following the signing of an MoU on 01 January between Ethiopia and Somaliland, which grants Ethiopia access to the sea in exchange for its recognition of Somaliland. The situation has become more complex recently, particularly after reports emerged of Egypt sending military officers and heavy equipment to Somalia as part of a larger deployment, which some sources suggest could involve up to 10,000 Egyptian soldiers. Ethiopia has expressed concern, warning that it “cannot stand idle while other actors are taking measures to destabilise the region.” Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has emphasised that the transition from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) is “fraught with dangers” and reaffirmed that Ethiopia is closely monitoring developments that could threaten its national security.