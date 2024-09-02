2024 September 2 10:48

Chinese ports container volume rises 8.3 % from January to July of 2024

From January to July of 2024, the container throughput of Chinese ports was 190.9 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 8.3%, according to Ningbo Zhoushan port Group's release. In July, the container throughput of Shanghai Port was 4.84 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 15.1%; the container throughput of Ningbo Zhoushan Port was 3.35 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 5.3%.

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) was 2384.5 points in August 2024, a month-on-month decrease of 12.4% and a year-on-year increase of 224.2%. Among the 21 routes, the freight index of 3 routes increased month-on-month, and the freight index of 18 routes fell month-on-month.