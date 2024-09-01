2024 September 1 16:02

Port of Gothenburg: The largest port expansion in 40 years opens

A brand new 144,000 square meter port terminal was inaugurated at the Port of Gothenburg on Aug 29.



The investment, amounting to approximately 60 million EUR, has been under construction for the past six years and was made to meet the increased transportation needs of Swedish industry, Dredging Today reported.



“This terminal began planning as early as the 1990s and then we talked about future-proofing. Now that future is here, and this terminal is needed to meet the transportation needs of Swedish industry today, which are also expected to continue growing over time,” said Göran Eriksson, CEO of the Port of Gothenburg.



In the construction of Arendal 2, 180,000 cubic meters of contaminated materials from dredging in the Göta River have been encapsulated.



These materials have been contained, stabilized, and solidified to form the foundation of the terminal area, which has then been asphalted.



The terminal is also part of the port’s strategy to concentrate its terminal operations in the outer port area, further from the city center, and with direct connections to the port’s road and rail infrastructure as well as the local growing industrial cluster.



Already, large parts of Arendal 2 have begun to be used by the terminal operator Gothenburg Roro Terminal, which previously had its operations divided between two different adjacent areas.



With Arendal 2, the terminal operator gets a larger contiguous terminal area with more accessible hinterland to the important berths 712 and 713.