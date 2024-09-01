2024 September 1 15:42

Jan De Nul awarded contract for Palm Jebel Ali marine works in Dubai

The entire scope of marine works is expected to be completed in just over two years

Jan De Nul Group signed the contract with Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, to complete marine works on Palm Jebel Ali. The island will ultimately span 13.4 kilometres, featuring 16 fronds and 91 kilometres of beachfront.



Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding’s pioneering real estate arm, Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded Jan De Nul Group the contract for dredging, land reclamation, beach profiling and sand placement to support the construction of villas on Palm Jebel Ali. The entire scope of marine works is expected to be completed in just over two years.



FILIP MOROBÉ, Area Director at Jan De Nul Group comments: "We are proud to be able to continue this project and are delighted that Jan De Nul Group has played a key role in the construction of Palm Jebel Ali. This project is a testament to the expertise of Jan De Nul Group, especially in the areas of dredging, rock protection and soil compaction."



Jan De Nul's new assignment involves additional land reclamation, beach levelling and preparing the soil for constructing buildings. When finished, the construction of Palm Jebel Ali will have required a total of some 200 million cubic metres of sand. To undertake the marine works, Jan De Nul will deploy specialised equipment, including its trailing suction hopper dredger “Brunelleschi”. Jan De Nul Group is mobilising the land equipment for this purpose from its logistics hub in Dubai.



For the finalisation of the beaches, Jan De Nul Group will develop and install a special sieve on the vessel “Brunelleschi”, laying down a 1-metre-thick top layer of sand of the highest quality.