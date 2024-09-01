2024 September 1 14:39

Romania bids to take over Moldova's only river port

Earlier this year, Moldova announced a large-scale reconstruction project in the Port of Giurgiulesti

Romania plans to buy from Moldova the Giurgiulesti International Free Port on the Danube River to create a hub for Ukrainian grain supplies to the European Union, Sputnik reports citing Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announcement on Friday.



The Port of Giurgiulesti is located in southern Moldova, 133.8 kilometers (83 miles) from the Black Sea, at the Danube River's confluence with the Prut river. The port terminal was constructed in 2006, after Ukraine acceded to Romania 430 meters (1,410 feet) of the Danube and Prut banks. In 2021, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) purchased 100% of shares in the Danube Logistics company, which managed the port. The EBRD has invested 1.4 billion euros ($1.47 billion) in Moldova as of today, becoming its largest investor.



"Romania has informed the EBRD of its interest in buying and developing this port as the EBRD is the majority stakeholder in Giurgiulesti. We are waiting for the response," Ciolacu told Romanian broadcaster Digi24.



The Port of Giurgiulesti, together with the Port of Constanta in Romania, could become a key trade and transport hub in the region in light of the current situation, the prime minister said. Developing such a hub, through which various cargoes, including grain, could be supplied to the EU countries, is a strategic mission for Bucharest, he added.



Earlier this year, Moldova announced a large-scale reconstruction project in the Port of Giurgiulesti. It includes the construction of a new grain depot with a capacity of about 80,000 tonnes, a new berth 150 meters long and 5 meters deep, a parking pad for trucks, an unloading station, covered warehouses as well as an additional area of ​​2.5 hectares (6 acres) for a new port terminal. The reconstructed port is expected to launch operations in 2028.