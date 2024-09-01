2024 September 1 14:21

Viking announces expansion of China offering with new voyages starting in 2025

Bookings now open for six exclusive itineraries exploring China and Japan



Viking® has announced six new itineraries in Asia that will expand exclusive access for guests to Japan and China, with Tibet (Xizang) in 2025. The new voyages range from 15 to 22 days and explore iconic destinations in China, including Shanghai, Beijing, Xi’an and Lhasa in Tibet (Xizang), as well as Osaka, Japan. The itineraries will continue to highlight rarely-seen destinations and ports in China to which only Viking has access. Each voyage will offer guests immersive destination-focused experiences, insightful lectures and regionally inspired cuisine. Now open for booking, the new itineraries will operate from September 2025 to November 2025 on the Viking Yi Dun—formerly the Viking Sun—a sister ship featuring the same award-winning design and service as all other ocean ships in Viking’s fleet.



“We are proud to open our second season of these unique itineraries featuring exploration of the China coast—something that is entirely exclusive to Viking,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. “For centuries, these phenomenal destinations in Asia have inspired travelers with ancient history and rich culture. Our guests are curious travelers who travel as a way to broaden their minds, and we look forward to introducing more of Asia to them in 2025.”



The Viking Yi Dun



Dedicated specifically to exploring destinations in China, with an onboard experience that complements guests’ discoveries ashore, the Viking Yi Dun is a sister ship in Viking’s award-winning ocean fleet. Classified by Cruise Critic as “small ships,” Viking’s ocean vessels have a gross tonnage of 47,800 tons, with 465 staterooms that host 930 guests; the ships feature all veranda staterooms, Scandinavian design, light-filled public spaces and abundant al fresco dining options.



About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world.