2024 September 1 13:17

SeaLead relaunches Far East India Express 2 service

SeaLead, a fast-growing global shipping line, is set to relaunch its Far East India Express 2 (FIX 2) service, enhancing connectivity between Central China and West India. The service’s inaugural journey is scheduled for 12 September 2024.



The FIX 2 service offers a streamlined weekly service on the westbound route starting in Shanghai and making stops at Ningbo, Shekou, Nhava Sheva, and Mundra bypassing intermediary ports like Singapore and Port Klang, thereby reducing transit times between Central China and West India. While the eastbound journey goes directly back to Shanghai from Nhava Sheva and Mundra, connecting to Sealead’s US West Coast service.



Partnering with Bengal Tiger Line and Sinotrans, this new addition to SeaLead’s portfolio will offer swift connectivity between China and India, the world’s largest manufacturing hubs.



According to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), bilateral trade between India and China surged to $118.4 billion in FY 2024, with China reclaiming its position as India’s top trading partner. This growth reflects the robust economic ties between these dynamic regions. SeaLead’s new FIX 2 service will play a crucial role in facilitating further trade expansion and providing customers with seamless access to international markets, underscoring SeaLead’s commitment to service excellence and delivering dependable shipping solutions.