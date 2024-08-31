2024 August 31 15:41

MSC enhances Santana and Carioca services for improved connectivity

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company says its standalone services Santana and Carioca connecting Asia with South America East Coast and the Caribbean will be adjusted as part of MSC continued commitment to provide an expansive network of direct port pair connectivity and competitive transit times.



The Santana service will include:

Reduced port calls considering the service will now sail directly from Asia to Cristobal.

Enhanced connectivity with the new Pecem Feeder service connecting Manaus via Salvador.

Improved transit times to key destinations.

The first sailing is due to depart from Yantian on 14 September 2024 with MSC DOUALA VIII voyage UX437A.



The enhanced Santana rotation will be the following:



Yantian – Ningbo – Shanghai – Qingdao – Busan – Cristobal – Suape – Salvador – Singapore – Yantian

Additionally, to optimize our Asia to South America East Coast network rotation our Carioca service will be amended to introduce a call in Navegantes for extended port coverage.



Furthermore, an additional call in Santos will be added after Rio de Janeiro that will improve transit time to Santos from Asia.



The first sailing is due to depart from Qingdao on 16 September 2024 with MSC SIYA B voyage QI438A.



Qingdao – Busan – Ningbo – Shanghai – Shekou – Singapore – Colombo – Rio de Janeiro – Santos – Paranagua – Navegantes – Imbituba – Itajai – Santos – Itaguai – Colombo – Singapore – Qingdao