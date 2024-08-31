2024 August 31 14:13

LR commences IECRE certification of Carnegie Energy's CETO Wave Energy Converter

Lloyd’s Register, an IECRE accepted renewable energy certification body (RECB) with a scope in marine energy, says that it has been contracted by Carnegie Clean Energy to commence the certification process for CETO, a fully submerged point absorber wave energy converter (WEC).



The assessment will be undertaken in accordance with IEC TS 62600-4 and the applicable IECRE operational document (OD 310-4). Lloyd’s Register has assigned six discipline specialists to cover various aspects of the assessment in accordance with applicable IEC and ISO standards. Initially, the assessment will focus on the novel aspects of the WEC through the IECRE technology qualification process. The outcome from the primary assessment will result in an IECRE Feasibility Statement for the WEC.



The IECRE technology qualification process includes verification and validation of the technology being assessed. The verification component of the process concludes with an IECRE Feasibility Statement, while that from validation ends with an IECRE Conformity Statement for technology qualification.



Upon satisfactory conclusion of the entire technology qualification process, the WEC device can begin formal certification through other IECRE marine energy certification processes, such as Prototype certification, Type certification, etc.



Winston D’Souza, Global Technical Authority for Offshore Renewables, Lloyd’s Register said: “With a surge in interest for an IECRE certification for marine energy converters, I am delighted to recognise Carnegie Clean Energy’s interest in pursuing a certification through the conformity assessment system for their WEC. As the only IECRE RECB with a scope to assess this WEC in accordance with applicable international standards and processes, Lloyd’s Register is singularly qualified to provide guidance and applicable services required for @Carnegie Clean Energy to meet its requirements to operate in the intended geographical regions”.



Carnegie’s Chief Technology Officer, Alexandre Pichard, commented: “Partnering with Lloyd's Register on this process is an important step forward in CETO development. Carnegie’s pursuit of IECRE certification for its CETO device is a strategic step in CETO’s commercialisation pathway providing multifaceted benefits. It mitigates risks, streamlines regulatory compliance, builds credibility and validates CETO’s technical characteristics. By aligning CETO with international standards, the company is moving towards wider adoption of the technology and a future where wave energy is a competitive solution in our global energy mix.”