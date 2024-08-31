2024 August 31 10:57

ONE launches BT2 service for extended coverage in Eastern Black Sea market (BT2)

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced the new Black Sea Turkey Service 2 (BTS). The new BT2 service will offer an extended coverage in Eastern Black Sea market and provides customers a direct and fast connection from Istanbul, Turkey to Poti, Georgia in addition to Constanza, Romania.



The introduction of the new BT2 service will undoubtedly expand ONE's service offerings and enhance its overall network in the Black Sea region. By adding Poti, Georgia, as a direct port of call, ONE can now offer customer with more options for shipping their goods to and from this important market.



Service Details:



Port rotation: Istanbul (Kumport/ Mardas) – Poti (APM) – Constanza (SOCEP) – Istanbul (Kumport)

Frequency: Weekly service

Effective Vessel and Sailing Date: BT2 Alexandra A 0039N and ETA Istanbul (Kumport) 22 Oct 2024