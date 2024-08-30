2024 August 30 18:08

Dutch shipping firm Amasus installs WAPS on general cargo vessel

Amasus contracted Spanish wind-assisted propulsion system (WAPS) manufacturer bound4blue to provide sails for the vessel, according to Engine Technologies.



The vessel, Eems Traveller, was retrofitted in the Port of Bilbao, where bound4blue installed two 17-meter-high suction sails on the vessel. It is scheduled to dock at the Port of Hamburg next week.

WAPS technology is based on active boundary layer control using suction. When switched on, the system will suck in air to re-adhere the airflow towards the sail to help in propulsion.