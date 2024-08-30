2024 August 30 17:06

Hexagon Purus Maritime supplies Freire Shipyard with hydrogen fuel system for new Greenpeace vessel

Hexagon Purus Maritime, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexagon Purus, has received a purchase order for a compressed hydrogen fuel system from Freire Shipyard in Vigo, Spain, according to the company's release.

The system will be used on Greenpeace's new 75-meter vessel featuring advanced green technologies, including hydrogen and e-methanol power systems. The value of the order is approximately EUR 2.5 million (approx. NOK 29 million).



Delivery of the hydrogen fuel system is scheduled for 2027.

The Greenpeace vessel, built by Freire Shipyard and designed by Dykstra will harness wind and solar power through over 2000 square meters of sails, battery packs, and solar panels. It will also feature advanced power systems enabling the use of green hydrogen and e-methanol to meet its remaining energy needs.

In 2023, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) adopted a revised strategy to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from international shipping. The revised strategy includes a common ambition to reach net-zero GHG emission by or around 2050 and indicative milestones that call for reducing total GHG emissions of up to 30% by 2030 and 80% by 2040 measured from GHG emission levels in 2008.

Making green hydrogen available for use in the maritime sector is crucial to reducing the world's greenhouse gas emissions. Green hydrogen is expected to supply up to 25% of the world's energy needs by 2050.



Hexagon Purus’ hydrogen storage and distribution business is well-positioned to support the ambitious energy transition required in the maritime sector - and to take a global leading role for integrated products in the emerging maritime hydrogen market.

Construcciones Navales P. Freire (Freire shipyard) is a family-owned company established in 1895 by Mr. Paulino Freire in Vigo (Spain). Today, Freire builds and repairs highly complex offshore, oceanographic, hydrographic, research and fishing vessels as well as luxurious yachts, tall ships, patrol vessels and tugs for the most demanding owners around the world.





