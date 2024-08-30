  The version for the print
  2024 August 30 16:23

    TT calls for concerted effort to arrest ship fire proliferation

    Prompted by the recent spate of container ship fires, international freight and logistics insurance provider TT Club has stressed the greater need for all players in the global supply chain to recognise their responsibility for accurate and effective communication between all parties for the transport of dangerous goods, according to TT Club's release.

    The occurrence of four major incidents aboard container ships, two in port and another two at sea within the last four months has prompted TT to reiterate its long standing fervent message for shippers and those facilitating the supply chain to be more diligent over how their cargoes are classified, packaged, packed, declared and handled.

    The sad list of both explosions and fires extends from ‘Northern Juvenile’ in the South China Sea in May, to ‘Maersk Frankfurt’ in the Indian Ocean to more recent incidents in quick succession, which involved ‘MSC Cape Town III’ in Colombo and ‘YM Mobility’ in Ningbo. “The causes remain under investigation,” says TT’s Peregrine Storrs-Fox. “However, there are strong indications that potentially explosive chemicals and fire accelerators, such as lithium-ion batteries, may be involved in at least two of the cases. As with historic incidents, it is likely that various errors occurred as the shipments were initiated and the exact nature of the cargoes was communicated to supply chain counterparties, giving rise again to ‘perfect storms’. Every participant in the process needs to act in the best interests of safety at every point in these cargoes’ journeys.”

    This spike in serious container ship fires is reminiscent of the spate in 2019, although the 30 year average frequency may remain one every 60 days – but any life-threatening event is one too many. Of the recent four, unusually two took place while the ship was berthed and shore-side emergency services responded quickly to minimise damage and loss of life – although pollution and potential berth blockage risks emerged. When incidents occur at sea much more serious consequences can develop, as exemplified by ‘Maersk Frankfurt’, where one crewman lost his life, the fire burnt for several days and the ship remains with salvors at sea.

    The exact number of containers carrying dangerous goods that are shipped annually is difficult to estimate due to mis- and non-declaration. Partly in response to the issues around inaccurate declaration, the IMO amended the ‘Guidelines for the implementation of the inspection programmes for cargo transport units’ in 2022 to urge governments to inspect all types of unit, regardless of the declared cargo. The recently released consolidated results, from just eight countries (or 5% of the signatory states), for 2023 evidence continuing safety concerns.

    Although, from the minute sample size of about 0.03% of containerised traffic, ‘placarding and marking’ shows some improvement, this deficiency, being for first visual alert for many stakeholders and particularly emergency responders, remains stubbornly above 40%. Further, reports noting deficiencies in ‘Stowage and Securing’ (within units) – a core CTU Code issue – indicates a rapidly worsening trend over the last five years and the worst position since reports began in 2001. Also of note is the five year worsening trend relating to errors found in documentation, another key risk indicator. Care of every shipment requires good communication along the supply chain, due diligence undertaken by every player and a culture of ‘know your customer and operating partner’.

    “In this regard, we applaud the recent statement by China’s Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) that underlined shippers’ responsibilities, in addition to those of the carriers’. Such warnings and encouragements by regulatory authorities are to be welcomed. However, TT would reiterate the statement that regulations merely set the baseline,” concluded TT’s Storrs-Fox

    TT Club is the established market-leading independent provider of mutual insurance and related risk management services to the international transport and logistics industry. TT Club’s primary objective is to help make the industry safer, more secure, and more sustainable. Founded in 1968, the Club has more than 1500 Members, spanning container owners and operators, ports and terminals, and logistics companies, working across maritime, road, rail, and air. TT Club is renowned for its high-quality service, in-depth industry knowledge and enduring Member loyalty. It retains more than 97% of its Members, with a third of its entire membership having chosen to insure with the Club for 20 years or more.

 News for a day...
2024 August 30

18:08 Dutch shipping firm Amasus installs WAPS on general cargo vessel
17:36 Japan coast guard plans to build its largest patrol vessel
17:06 Hexagon Purus Maritime supplies Freire Shipyard with hydrogen fuel system for new Greenpeace vessel
16:39 APSEZ acquires 80% stake in global OSV operator Astro Offshore for USD 185 mln
16:23 TT calls for concerted effort to arrest ship fire proliferation
15:44 COSCO SHIPPING builds twelve 14,000 TEU dual-fuel methanol container vessels
15:13 MAERSK SHEKOU collides with the tall ship in Australia
14:45 Global schedule reliability drops by 2.1 percentage points in July
14:15 New generation Parramatta class ferry enters service in Sydney
13:44 ClassNK publishes estimated leak frequencies of ammonia fuel from onboard components for ammonia-fueled ships
12:52 TMC wins large contract to equip 17 LNG vessels
12:23 ClassNK awards first-ever notation for safe transportation of EVs to MOL’s car carrier “CERULEAN ACE”
11:42 Samskip joins TECO 2030’s Horizon Europe project “HyEkoTank”
11:25 LR awards approval in principle for two Shiptec zero-emission hydrogen passenger ferries
10:58 Holland Shipyards Group secures contract for innovative floating hotel
09:58 Brunvoll to upgrade propulsion systems of two ice-class vessels of Utkilen AS

2024 August 29

18:00 Brunvoll signs contract with Aas Mek Verksted for the delivery of a propulsion, manoeuvring, and positioning system for new live fish carriers
17:31 Cepsa commences supply of biofuels to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings at the Port of Barcelona
17:17 Uniper opens new storage facility for green hydrogen in Krummhorn, Bavaria
16:47 Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds project awarded Environmental Impact Assessment for 1.1 GW floating offshore wind farm in South Korea
16:24 Low water hampers Rhine river shipping in Germany
15:58 NKT finalizes the Shetland HVDC Link supporting the transition to renewable energy of Great Britain
14:42 Panama Canal Authority sees Rio Indio project as answer to future droughts
13:42 TotalEnergies launches a floating offshore wind pilot project to supply renewable electricity to an offshore oil & gas platform in the North Sea
13:22 Hapag-Lloyd takes delivery of dual fuel LNG Hamburg Express
12:37 Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Aug 26-30 – MABUX
12:34 Noatum acquisition propels AD Ports Group into global top 20 of container port operators in new industry ranking
12:10 New Times Shipbuilding orders MAN main engines for 12 container vessels for Eastern Pacific Shipping
11:39 Guangzhou Shipyard orders energy efficient compressors for hospital ship
11:20 OOCL and partners collaborate to advance low-carbon shipping with biofuel
10:40 Celsius takes delivery of new LNG carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries
10:09 Asia Pacific Shipping orders two LPG carriers from Chinese Jiangnan Shipyard
09:40 Hengtong Group takes delivery of the 1600T Wind Power Installation Platform
09:04 The Panama Canal introduces modifications to the Transit Reservation System Tariffs

2024 August 28

18:04 DNV awards AiPs to DSIC for two types of LCO2 carriers
17:45 GasLog takes delivery of the first of four LNG carriers from Hanwha Ocean
17:28 Kotug International to support ENI’s Congo LNG project with advanced marine services
16:36 ClassNK releases “FAQs on the FuelEU Maritime (3rd Edition)”
16:15 Silverstream reaches over 200 orders with new 18-strong LNG carrier deal
15:46 Vard to build a second hybrid Ocean Energy Construction Vessel for Island Offshore
15:21 ABS Wavesight kicks off 24th Annual Nautical Systems User Conference
14:20 Iran’s trade with 15 neighboring states up 16% in 5 months
13:20 NYK participates in AZEC ministerial meeting
12:41 WinGD takes hundredth order for VCR technology for dual-fuel X-DF engines
12:20 UK to spend 10.5 million pounds to prepare ports for new EU border checks
11:41 CMA CGM AIR CARGO announces delivery of third Boeing 777-200F and launches new Trans-Pacific service
11:02 Two of Utkilen AS’s ice classed vessels to receive upgrades from Brunvoll
10:30 Anemoi partners with NAPA to maximise Rotor Sail benefits with voyage optimisation
10:07 Zeabuz signs LOI to deliver Norway’s first green autonomous ferry
09:45 Technip Energies to design groundbreaking low-carbon hydrogen facility for bp in the United Kingdom

2024 August 27

18:00 Several trade agreements signed between Panama and China
17:31 Bunker suppliers in Japan brace for Typhoon Shanshan impact
17:02 BIMCO: Container ship contracting spree now exceeds 10 million TEU
16:44 Royal Caribbean signs agreement with Meyer Turku for the next Icon Class ship
16:24 RS completes review of a multipurpose nuclear support vessel design
16:15 Panama Canal to implement a new long-term slot allocation methodology from October 1, 2024, except LNG and LPG
15:37 SITC signs the tripartite strategic cooperation memorandum with SIPG and Hisense
15:13 Port Houston container volume down 5% in July 2024
14:49 R/V Professor Gagarinsky sets on its mission to study the consequences of the Fukushima nuclear waste water discharge
14:45 First LR class notation for onboard carbon capture system assigned to Eastern Pacific Shipping tanker
14:25 Kongsberg Maritime’s rim-drive thruster achieves Silent-E notation for quieter offshore operations
13:24 COSCO orders Kongsberg Maritime technology package for fifth Cadeler jack up newbuild
12:53 “K” Line, MOL, NYK, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, Imabari Shipbuilding, JMU, and Nihon Shipyard start a joint study to establish standard specifications and designs for LCO2 carriers
12:26 Robert Allan delivers first Z-Tech tug to PSA Marine
11:58 OOCL сelebrates the naming of its last newbuilding in the 24,188 TEU Series
11:20 “K” Line Wind Service and Acteon sign Japanese floating wind demonstration collaboration agreement
10:52 Equinor to establish and operate a new emergency preparedness solution for the southwestern Barents Sea
10:31 UAE foreign trade surges 11% to $379bn in first half of 2024
09:59 Malaysian-flagged tug arrested in Singapore

2024 August 26

18:08 Mumbai Port on Friday launched several key projects