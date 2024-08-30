2024 August 30 15:13

MAERSK SHEKOU collides with the tall ship in Australia

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was alerted to an allision between the Singapore-flagged vessel, MAERSK SHEKOU, and the tall ship, STS LEEUWIN II, in the Port of Fremantle, Australia.

The incident was reported to have happened on 30 August at 06:20 am (Singapore Time), according to MPA's release.

The MAERSK SHEKOU was proceeding into the harbour under pilotage, assisted by four tugs when it struck the STS LEEUWIN II, which was at berth. It was reported that a Maritime Museum's roof was also damaged in the incident.

The allision had caused the mast of STS LEEUWIN II to collapse and resulted in damages to the MAERSK SHEKOU’s hull. MAERSK SHEKOU is currently moored at berth in the Fremantle Container Terminal to assist with the investigations by the Australian authorities. No pollution was reported.

Two crew members onboard STS LEEUWIN II have been reported to suffer some injuries. The 26 crew members onboard MAERSK SHEKOU are reported to be safe with no injuries.

As the Flag State of MAERSK SHEKOU, MPA will be investigating the incident.

