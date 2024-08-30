2024 August 30 14:45

Global schedule reliability drops by 2.1 percentage points in July

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 156 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including July 2024. As the report itself is quite comprehensive and covers schedule reliability across 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers.



In July 2024, global schedule reliability dropped by -2.1 percentage points M/M to 52.1%. Schedule reliability in July is almost at the same level as it was at the start of the year and is keeping in line with the trends seen so far in 2024, with reliability largely within 50%-55%. On a Y/Y level, schedule reliability in July 2024 was -12.0 percentage points lower. The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals improved, albeit marginally, decreasing by -0.02 days M/M to 5.24 days. This figure was only surpassed by the pandemic highs of 2021-2022. On a Y/Y level, the July 2024 figure was 0.63 days higher.



Maersk was the most reliable top-13 carrier in July 2024 with schedule reliability of 54.6%. There were another 3 carriers above the 50% mark, with the remaining 9 carriers all in the 40%-50% range. Wan Hai was the least reliable carrier with reliability of 41.3%. Only ZIM and MSC were able to record a M/M improvement in schedule reliability in July 2024, while Wan Hai recorded the largest and only double-digit decline of -11.6 percentage points. On a Y/Y level, none of the carriers recorded an increase in schedule reliability, with Yang Ming recording the smallest decline of -5.2 percentage points and Wan Hai recording the largest Y/Y decline of -27.4 percentage points.