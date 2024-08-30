2024 August 30 14:15

New generation Parramatta class ferry enters service in Sydney

The second of seven vessels in the new fleet of next-generation Parramatta Class ferries designed by Incat Crowther has arrived in Sydney and entered service in just a fortnight, according to the company's release.

The new vessel, John Nutt, completed its maiden landing at the Man O’War steps of the Sydney Opera House in late June following a successful three-day voyage from Tasmania where it was built by Richardson Devine Marine.

Following final checks by operator Transdev, John Nutt has now entered service, predominantly serving the busy commuter route between Parramatta, Sydney Olympic Park and Circular Quay.

John Nutt was constructed using Incat Crowther’s Digital Shipbuilding service, with a multitude of stakeholders contributing to the design and delivery of the vessel.



The innovative, future-focused design of the new Parramatta Class vessels includes full air-conditioning, floor-to-ceiling views, and a 200-person capacity. The ferries are expected to have a 25-30 year working life and are future-proofed for conversion to electric propulsion when network infrastructure is ready.

Incat Crowther worked closely with Transport for NSW and operator Transdev on the digital design of the new commuter ferry fleet, utilising augmented reality headset technology to enable efficient collaboration via digital model of the ship, throughout the process.