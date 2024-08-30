2024 August 30 12:52

TMC wins large contract to equip 17 LNG vessels

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has chosen TMC Compressors to deliver a complete marine compressed air system to each of the 17 LNG vessels the South Korean shipbuilder is constructing for an LNG shipping major, according to the company's release.



TMC’s scope of supply consists of a complete marine compressed air system, including control and service air compressors, to each of the 17 vessels, which will be chartered by a national energy company. TMC will manufacture the equipment at one of its European sites. The company has not disclosed the value of the contract.

“We have in the past delivered a substantial amount of marine compressed air systems to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. They know us well and we are highly familiar with their methodologies and quality requirements. Yes, compressors to 17 vessels are a lot in total, but we are very confident of making this a smooth and predictable delivery,” adds Hans Petter Tanum.

TMC is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. The company is a global supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use.