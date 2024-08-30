2024 August 30 10:58

Holland Shipyards Group secures contract for innovative floating hotel

Holland Shipyards Group has been awarded a project by Good Hotels to construct their latest floating hotel, Flotilla, according to the company's release.

Modular floating hotel The Flotilla, a modular floating hotel, will consist of a 108.25m x 18.00m barge (base) and a 99.00m x 15.00m x 15.00m topside, housing 243 rooms. The scope of work includes the construction of both the base and the topside, delivering a fully integrated floating hotel. The modular design, developed by Good Hotels, allows for minimal on-site construction and reduced environmental impact, as the structure will be entirely built at the shipyard and then towed to its final destination.

This floating hotel will operate entirely without fossil fuels, relying solely on green electricity. Its roof will serve as a sustainable energy plant, equipped with highly efficient solar panels strategically positioned for optimal energy capture. The Flotilla is designed to be passively immune to extreme weather conditions, featuring high-insulation walls, roof, and heat-resistant glazing. Its energy consumption is minimized through A++ equipment and smart controls that adjust based on occupancy. The air conditioning system is engineered to heat water while cooling rooms, further enhancing energy efficiency. With a water-sourced heat pump system that seamlessly combines heating and cooling, the Flotilla exemplifies the future of sustainable maritime hospitality.