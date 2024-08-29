2024 August 29 18:00

Brunvoll signs contract with Aas Mek Verksted for the delivery of a propulsion, manoeuvring, and positioning system for new live fish carriers

Brunvoll has signed a contract with Aas Mek Verksted for the delivery of a propulsion, manoeuvring, and positioning system for Njord Aquashipping’s new live fish carriers. The delivery is for two vessels, with one additional vessel as an option.



Brunvoll’s delivery for each of the two vessels consists of:

Two ducted azimuth propulsion thrusters, a tunnel thruster, Brunvoll’s Propulsion and Thruster Control system (BruCon PTC), and Brunvoll’s Dynamic Positioning system with class 0 (BruCon DP0).

The class 0 DP systems is ideal for vessel like live fish carriers and aquaculture service vessels where there are no class requirements for a DP system. The DP system helps the crew of the vessel to manoeuvre and hold the vessels position during operations around the fish farm, increasing the safety of both the fish and crew, and at the same time reducing the energy consumption.

The ducted azimuth propulsion thrusters are of the AUP84 type, which is a newly developed size to suit a wider range of vessels. The azimuth thrusters will have a propeller diameter of 2.1 meters and a power output of 1500 kW, each.

The vessels will become Aas Mek’s new build no.217 and 218. The vessels have a length over all of 89 meters and have a loading capacity of 4.700 tons.



