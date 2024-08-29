2024 August 29 16:47

Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds project awarded Environmental Impact Assessment for 1.1 GW floating offshore wind farm in South Korea

KF Wind, a 1,125 MW floating offshore wind project being developed off the coast of Ulsan by Ocean Winds and Mainstream Renewable Power has secured the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval from the Ministry of Environment for the totality of the two-phase project. Award of the EIA is a key milestone for the development of the two-phase floating offshore wind project, advancing towards construction.

The EIA has been achieved after more than 12 months of an onsite monitoring campaign and several rounds of consultations with local communities, key local stakeholders and fisheries. The EIA approval focused on the application of the highest environmental standards, incorporating the valuable experience of KF Wind’s sponsors, Ocean Winds and Mainstream Renewable Power.



The EIA comprises the first phase, East Blue Power, of 375 MW and the second phase, KF Wind, of 750 MW. The scope includes 75 turbines and floating foundations, two bottom fixed offshore substations, three submarine export cables of 80 kilometers each, one onshore substation and the onshore high voltage line of 4.5 kilometers until the interconnection point at Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)’s Shinonsan onshore substation.



KF Wind is a project being developed off the cost of Ulsan, South Korea. KF Wind is a joint venture company owned by Ocean Winds (66.7%) and Mainstream Renewable Power (33.3%). The project is currently in advanced development stages with exclusive rights of development through two Electric Business Licences (EBL) obtained in 2022. With a 1,125 MW installed capacity project divided in two sites, the first EBL KF Wind’s exclusively (750 MW) while the second EBL is a partnership between KF Wind and Kumyang Co, named East Blue Power (375 MW).

Total statistics for the three sites for the two phase KF Wind project:

Installed Capacity: around 1,125 MW

Grid connection Capacity: 1,125 MW

Location: 80km off the coast of Ulsan, South Korea

Power generation: 4,000GWh of electricity annually to power the equivalent of over 1.3 million households

Environmental benefits: Reduce nearly 3 million tCO2eq greenhouse gas emissions every year

Technology: Semi-submersible floating offshore wind.