2024 August 29 15:58

NKT finalizes the Shetland HVDC Link supporting the transition to renewable energy of Great Britain

In close collaboration with SSEN Transmission, NKT has completed the turnkey project of connecting the Shetland Islands to the main grid in Scotland with the Shetland HVDC Link. The 320 kV HVDC interconnector is now a key contributor to the integration of renewable energy in Great Britain.



Interconnected power grids are essential to the green transition and with the completion of the Shetland HVDC Link 600 MW of renewable energy can now flow from the Shetland Islands to the Scottish mainland.

NKT has finalized the turnkey project connecting the remote islands in the North Sea to the main grid with two HVDC (direct current) 320 kV power cables. As part of the project, NKT installed 253 km offshore and 10 km onshore power cables, unlocking the Islands' renewable potential while also securing a continuous supply of low-carbon power.



The power cable project was completed on-time, on-budget, and with high consideration for the local environment and biodiversity.



The power cables for the Shetland HVDC Link were manufactured at the NKT factory in Karlskrona, Sweden, which runs on 100% renewable electricity, minimizing the carbon footprint of the cable system. As part of the environmental focus of the operation, the installation of the submarine power cable system was completed by NKT Victoria, one of the most energy efficient cable-laying vessels in the industry.