    NKT finalizes the Shetland HVDC Link supporting the transition to renewable energy of Great Britain

    In close collaboration with SSEN Transmission, NKT has completed the turnkey project of connecting the Shetland Islands to the main grid in Scotland with the Shetland HVDC Link. The 320 kV HVDC interconnector is now a key contributor to the integration of renewable energy in Great Britain.

    Interconnected power grids are essential to the green transition and with the completion of the Shetland HVDC Link 600 MW of renewable energy can now flow from the Shetland Islands to the Scottish mainland.

    NKT has finalized the turnkey project connecting the remote islands in the North Sea to the main grid with two HVDC (direct current) 320 kV power cables. As part of the project, NKT installed 253 km offshore and 10 km onshore power cables, unlocking the Islands' renewable potential while also securing a continuous supply of low-carbon power.

    The power cable project was completed on-time, on-budget, and with high consideration for the local environment and biodiversity.

    The power cables for the Shetland HVDC Link were manufactured at the NKT factory in Karlskrona, Sweden, which runs on 100% renewable electricity, minimizing the carbon footprint of the cable system. As part of the environmental focus of the operation, the installation of the submarine power cable system was completed by NKT Victoria, one of the most energy efficient cable-laying vessels in the industry.

2024 August 29

18:00 Brunvoll signs contract with Aas Mek Verksted for the delivery of a propulsion, manoeuvring, and positioning system for new live fish carriers
17:31 Cepsa commences supply of biofuels to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings at the Port of Barcelona
17:17 Uniper opens new storage facility for green hydrogen in Krummhorn, Bavaria
16:47 Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds project awarded Environmental Impact Assessment for 1.1 GW floating offshore wind farm in South Korea
16:24 Low water hampers Rhine river shipping in Germany
15:58 NKT finalizes the Shetland HVDC Link supporting the transition to renewable energy of Great Britain
14:42 Panama Canal Authority sees Rio Indio project as answer to future droughts
13:42 TotalEnergies launches a floating offshore wind pilot project to supply renewable electricity to an offshore oil & gas platform in the North Sea
13:22 Hapag-Lloyd takes delivery of dual fuel LNG Hamburg Express
12:37 Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Aug 26-30 – MABUX
12:34 Noatum acquisition propels AD Ports Group into global top 20 of container port operators in new industry ranking
12:10 New Times Shipbuilding orders MAN main engines for 12 container vessels for Eastern Pacific Shipping
11:39 Guangzhou Shipyard orders energy efficient compressors for hospital ship
11:20 OOCL and partners collaborate to advance low-carbon shipping with biofuel
10:40 Celsius takes delivery of new LNG carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries
10:09 Asia Pacific Shipping orders two LPG carriers from Chinese Jiangnan Shipyard
09:40 Hengtong Group takes delivery of the 1600T Wind Power Installation Platform
09:04 The Panama Canal introduces modifications to the Transit Reservation System Tariffs

2024 August 28

18:04 DNV awards AiPs to DSIC for two types of LCO2 carriers
17:45 GasLog takes delivery of the first of four LNG carriers from Hanwha Ocean
17:28 Kotug International to support ENI’s Congo LNG project with advanced marine services
16:36 ClassNK releases “FAQs on the FuelEU Maritime (3rd Edition)”
16:15 Silverstream reaches over 200 orders with new 18-strong LNG carrier deal
15:46 Vard to build a second hybrid Ocean Energy Construction Vessel for Island Offshore
15:21 ABS Wavesight kicks off 24th Annual Nautical Systems User Conference
14:20 Iran’s trade with 15 neighboring states up 16% in 5 months
13:20 NYK participates in AZEC ministerial meeting
12:41 WinGD takes hundredth order for VCR technology for dual-fuel X-DF engines
12:20 UK to spend 10.5 million pounds to prepare ports for new EU border checks
11:41 CMA CGM AIR CARGO announces delivery of third Boeing 777-200F and launches new Trans-Pacific service
11:02 Two of Utkilen AS’s ice classed vessels to receive upgrades from Brunvoll
10:30 Anemoi partners with NAPA to maximise Rotor Sail benefits with voyage optimisation
10:07 Zeabuz signs LOI to deliver Norway’s first green autonomous ferry
09:45 Technip Energies to design groundbreaking low-carbon hydrogen facility for bp in the United Kingdom

2024 August 27

18:00 Several trade agreements signed between Panama and China
17:31 Bunker suppliers in Japan brace for Typhoon Shanshan impact
17:02 BIMCO: Container ship contracting spree now exceeds 10 million TEU
16:44 Royal Caribbean signs agreement with Meyer Turku for the next Icon Class ship
16:24 RS completes review of a multipurpose nuclear support vessel design
16:15 Panama Canal to implement a new long-term slot allocation methodology from October 1, 2024, except LNG and LPG
15:37 SITC signs the tripartite strategic cooperation memorandum with SIPG and Hisense
15:13 Port Houston container volume down 5% in July 2024
14:49 R/V Professor Gagarinsky sets on its mission to study the consequences of the Fukushima nuclear waste water discharge
14:45 First LR class notation for onboard carbon capture system assigned to Eastern Pacific Shipping tanker
14:25 Kongsberg Maritime’s rim-drive thruster achieves Silent-E notation for quieter offshore operations
13:24 COSCO orders Kongsberg Maritime technology package for fifth Cadeler jack up newbuild
12:53 “K” Line, MOL, NYK, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, Imabari Shipbuilding, JMU, and Nihon Shipyard start a joint study to establish standard specifications and designs for LCO2 carriers
12:26 Robert Allan delivers first Z-Tech tug to PSA Marine
11:58 OOCL сelebrates the naming of its last newbuilding in the 24,188 TEU Series
11:20 “K” Line Wind Service and Acteon sign Japanese floating wind demonstration collaboration agreement
10:52 Equinor to establish and operate a new emergency preparedness solution for the southwestern Barents Sea
10:31 UAE foreign trade surges 11% to $379bn in first half of 2024
09:59 Malaysian-flagged tug arrested in Singapore

2024 August 26

18:08 Mumbai Port on Friday launched several key projects
17:02 Egypt to form maritime transport fleet of 36 ships by 2030
16:33 Colon Container Terminal receives 12 new rubber-tyred hybrid gantry cranes
16:02 HD Korea Shipbuilding acquires Finnish fuel cell firm Convion for €72 mln
15:47 CMA CGM takes delivery of last 13,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel containership from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding
15:24 Brunvoll wins order to supply parallel hybrid solution for new search and rescue vessel
14:13 Viking Energy makes history as first ammonia-powered offshore vessel
13:35 Bosphorus Strait temporarily closed due to tanker breakdown
13:12 Methanex completes the first ship-to-ship methanol bunkering demonstration in the Caribbean
12:43 Navigator Gas announces order for two new 48,500 cubic meter capacity liquefied ethylene gas carriers
11:38 Global offshore wind installations to surpass 520 GW by 2040 - Rystad Energy

2024 August 25

16:15 EasyMax 4 ‘Alexia’ launched successfully at shipyard Niestern Sander
15:02 Fujairah July bunker sales rises to the highest level in three months
14:09 Singapore announced top maritime centre for 11th consecutive year
12:39 COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) announces 2024 interim results
11:14 Container throughput at the Port of Algeciras declines 1.9% to 399,121 TEUs in July
09:57 JERA concluded a JCA with LFC to realize low carbon fuel value chains