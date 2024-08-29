2024 August 29 13:42

TotalEnergies launches a floating offshore wind pilot project to supply renewable electricity to an offshore oil & gas platform in the North Sea

TotalEnergies announces the launch of a pilot project consisting in a floating wind turbine to supply renewable power to Culzean offshore platform in the UK North Sea, thus pioneering an innovative decarbonization scheme, according to the company's release.

The 3 MW floating wind turbine will be located 2 km west of the Culzean platform, 220 km off the eastern coast of Scotland. This turbine, expected to be fully operational by end 2025, will supply around 20% of Culzean’s power requirement, thereby reducing its GHG emissions. The turbine will be installed on a modular, light semi-submersible floater hull designed by Ocergy, allowing for fast assembly and optimized costs.

This pilot project was selected in Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas (INTOG) leasing round, designed to encourage and support the use of offshore wind energy to directly supply offshore oil & gas platforms.



TotalEnergies has been present in the UK for more than 60 years, employing more than 1,800 people across the energy value chain. As one of the country’s leading oil and gas operators, the company operates around 30% of the UK Continental Shelf’s gas production, with average daily production of 142,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2023 in company share.

TotalEnergies is deploying its Integrated Power strategy in the UK, which combines renewable power production and flexible power generation capacities. Its renewable portfolio in the county includes 1.1 GW of gross installed capacity (Seagreen offshore wind farm) and 4.5 GW under development. It was complemented in 2024 by the acquisition of gas-fired power plants (CCGT) with total output of 1.3 GW.

The company is one of the UK’s largest suppliers of gas and electricity to businesses and the public sector. TotalEnergies also offers EV charging solutions and markets petroleum products including lubricants, aviation fuel, bitumen and specialty fluids.



TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.