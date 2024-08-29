2024 August 29 13:22

Hapag-Lloyd takes delivery of dual fuel LNG Hamburg Express

Container shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd has announced it has taken delivery of the dual fuel LNG Hamburg Express from Hanwha shipyard.

The 23,660 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) vessel is the seventh newbuilding in a series of 12 ‘Hamburg Class’ vessels. As previously reported by Bunkerspot, the first vessel in the series, Berlin Express, was delivered last summer.



The Hamburg Express will be officially christened in Hamburg on 4 November by Hamburg’s First Lady, Eva-Maria Tschentscher.